Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $400.92

Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 400.92 ($4.82) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.40). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.17), with a volume of 30,268 shares changing hands.

Hargreaves Services Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 401.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hargreaves Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 720.00%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

