HC Wainwright Boosts Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $40.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $36,886.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.