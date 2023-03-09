HC Wainwright Downgrades Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Neutral

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.58.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.39. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptinyx Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 152,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.