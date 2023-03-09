HC Wainwright Downgrades Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Neutral

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.58.
Aptinyx Trading Down 13.8 %
Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.39. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45.
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
