HC Wainwright Lowers Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Price Target to $2.00

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Asensus Surgical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Shares of ASXC opened at $0.67 on Monday. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, Director Andrea Biffi purchased 293,077 shares of Asensus Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,084.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492,815 shares in the company, valued at $349,898.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.
