HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOLS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 897,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,978. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. Evolus has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

In related news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Evolus news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

