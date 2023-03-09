Head to Head Survey: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) vs. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -57.78% -46.11% INmune Bio -7,299.20% -40.53% -31.40%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 418.22 -$95.40 million ($2.74) -1.01 INmune Bio $370,000.00 360.46 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -4.89

This table compares BioAtla and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioAtla and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 1 3 0 2.75 INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

BioAtla currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 529.50%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 92.91%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Volatility & Risk

BioAtla has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INmune Bio beats BioAtla on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc. Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

