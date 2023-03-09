Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Director Buys $45,648.00 in Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Joseph Iv Kilroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $32.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

