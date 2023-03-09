Helium Market Cap Tops $280.60 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00009931 BTC on major exchanges. Helium has a market cap of $280.60 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00428284 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,876.51 or 0.28946971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Helium Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,896,191 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium Hotspot is a wireless network that provides coverage for low power IoT devices and allows anyone to earn the cryptocurrency Helium (HNT) by building a wireless network in their city. The algorithm used by Helium, called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC), verifies the location of Hotspots to ensure that they are where they claim to be. There is no pre-mining of HNT, and the maximum supply of HNT is 223 million. HNT is mined by compatible Hotspots, and the supply is halved every two years. Hotspot owners receive a higher proportion of HNT in the early days of the network to incentivize building and securing coverage, but as the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, the distribution of HNT remains fixed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.