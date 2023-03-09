Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.50

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:HOT opened at GBX 1,126.10 ($13.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £88.96 million, a PE ratio of -266.97 and a beta of 1.29. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 942.45 ($11.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,290 ($15.51). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,144.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,089. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.