Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176.39 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $176.39 million and $219,866.99 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.83 or 0.00022327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00022104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00222720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,626.77 or 1.00011324 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.84443374 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $221,784.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

