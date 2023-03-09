Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Hesai Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Hesai Group has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

