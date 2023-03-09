HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 39,000 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,492,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,849,261.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.

HireRight Stock Down 0.4 %

HireRight stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in HireRight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,416,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in HireRight by 2,006.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 204,940 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HireRight by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

