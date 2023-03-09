Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,119.50 ($13.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,117.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,008.21. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28,043.75, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Hiscox has a 1-year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,152 ($13.85).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.18) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.21) to GBX 1,285 ($15.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,185.29 ($14.25).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.



