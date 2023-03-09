Hive (HIVE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.95 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Hive has a market cap of $164.05 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 475,457,691 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

