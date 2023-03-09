Horizen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.38 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $123.66 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $9.19 or 0.00045703 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00168791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00066925 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,450,981 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.