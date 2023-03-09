Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading Down 1.4%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

