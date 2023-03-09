Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $203.40

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.40 ($2.45) and traded as low as GBX 202.50 ($2.44). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 207 ($2.49), with a volume of 45,993 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.10) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Hotel Chocolat Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. The company has a market cap of £279.21 million, a PE ratio of -2,885.71 and a beta of 1.30.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

Further Reading

