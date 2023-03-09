HSBC Upgrades DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) to “Buy”

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DSRLF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on DiaSorin from €170.00 ($180.85) to €153.00 ($162.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

DiaSorin stock opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.97. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $175.20.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

