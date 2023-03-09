Hudson Global (HSON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 10th.

Hudson Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Hudson Global stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. Hudson Global has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 239,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,509 shares of company stock worth $458,110. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

