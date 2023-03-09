Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 10th.
Hudson Global Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Activity at Hudson Global
In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $25,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,756.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 18,509 shares of company stock worth $458,110 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
