Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $25,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,756.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 18,509 shares of company stock worth $458,110 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

