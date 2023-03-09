Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $594.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $489.31 on Thursday. Humana has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

