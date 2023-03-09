Humanscape (HUM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.65 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

