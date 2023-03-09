Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMCR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Stock Up 1.7 %

Immunocore Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.