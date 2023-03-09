Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance

Shares of IFSUF stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $11.65.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

