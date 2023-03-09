Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance
Shares of IFSUF stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $11.65.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile
