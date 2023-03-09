Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Vicente Reynal Sells 25,000 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,280 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.