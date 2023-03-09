Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Purchases $72,717.06 in Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director Mildred R. Johnson purchased 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,717.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,305.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

National Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $40.84 on Thursday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous None dividend of $0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

