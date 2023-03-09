Insider Buying: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) CFO Purchases $23,260.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) CFO Neelesh Kalani bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $23,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,357. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $241.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORRF. StockNews.com cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 161.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Articles

