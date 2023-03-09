Insider Buying: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Buys 1,575 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 1,575 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $20,632.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,052.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

