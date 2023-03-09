Insider Buying: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Buys 1,575 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 1,575 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $20,632.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,052.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.24.
PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.
