Insider Buying: Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) CAO Acquires $15,600.00 in Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Michael Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sonder Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SOND opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOND. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

About Sonder

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonder during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sonder during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonder in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

