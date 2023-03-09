Insider Buying: Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) CAO Acquires $15,600.00 in Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Michael Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sonder Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:SOND opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOND. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Sonder in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder
About Sonder
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonder (SOND)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.