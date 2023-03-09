Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) COO Sells $19,130.88 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) COO Joseph Vernachio sold 6,784 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $19,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,505.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Allbirds Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BIRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.
Institutional Trading of Allbirds
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Featured Stories
