Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) COO Sells $19,130.88 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRDGet Rating) COO Joseph Vernachio sold 6,784 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $19,130.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,505.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Allbirds, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

BIRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Allbirds by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

