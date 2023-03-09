Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Sells $2,104,800.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $72.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 206.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

