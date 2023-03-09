Insider Selling: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Insider Sells $2,104,800.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ ACGL opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $72.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
