Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells $307,808.00 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 19,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $307,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thomas F. Shannon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of Bowlero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68.
Bowlero Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of BOWL stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
See Also
