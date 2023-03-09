Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells $307,808.00 in Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 19,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $307,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 6th, Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of Bowlero stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.20. Bowlero Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bowlero by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

