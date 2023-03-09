Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) EVP Sells $85,511.80 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Stories

