Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells 226 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 138.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

About DexCom

