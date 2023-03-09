Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,130,112.60 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

