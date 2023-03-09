Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Insider Sells 518 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $16,550.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $4,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

