Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells 2,021 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $45,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $153,335.00.

JFrog Stock Down 3.4 %

FROG stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $10,228,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

