Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells 2,021 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $45,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,169.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $153,335.00.
JFrog Stock Down 3.4 %
FROG stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFrog (FROG)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.