Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 1,739,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.