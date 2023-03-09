Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) EVP Sells 42,612 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at $991,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 98,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,503. The company has a market cap of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 228,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

