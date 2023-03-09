Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) EVP Sells 42,612 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at $991,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 98,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,503. The company has a market cap of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.93.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
Featured Stories
