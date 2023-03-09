Insider Selling: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Sells $780,000.00 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $127.87 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

