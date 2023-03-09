Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) EVP Sells 12,692 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $58,256.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,217.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 7th, William Andrew Macan sold 5,162 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $30,920.38.

On Monday, January 23rd, William Andrew Macan sold 16,046 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $95,634.16.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on STIM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

