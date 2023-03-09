Insider Selling: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Insider Sells $539,703.60 in Stock

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OPY opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $464.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OPY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 512.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

