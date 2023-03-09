Insider Selling: PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) CEO Sells $23,373.08 in Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) CEO Howard J. Weisman sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $23,373.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PaxMedica Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PXMD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43.

Get PaxMedica alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaxMedica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PaxMedica during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PaxMedica by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PaxMedica during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaxMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaxMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.