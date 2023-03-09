Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Major Shareholder Sells 865,000 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RXDX opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $129.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.