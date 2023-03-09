Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Major Shareholder Sells 865,000 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RXDX opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $129.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.