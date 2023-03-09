Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) CFO Sells $32,463.09 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SSR Mining Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 1,187,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58.
SSR Mining Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. TD Securities cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.
