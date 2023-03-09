Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) CFO Sells $32,463.09 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 1,187,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $511,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 26.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. TD Securities cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.