Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) EVP Sells 817 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) EVP John Ebbett sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $10,874.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,282 shares in the company, valued at $456,293.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Ebbett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, John Ebbett sold 670 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $11,128.70.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 26.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

