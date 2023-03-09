Insider Selling: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Sells 63,525 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 812,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,693. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 399,635 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Target Hospitality

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

