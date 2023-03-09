Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Director Sells 26,294 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SJM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.38. The stock had a trading volume of 700,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,251. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.04.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $219,033,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after buying an additional 480,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.