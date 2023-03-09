Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells $89,920.54 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $89,920.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 364.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

