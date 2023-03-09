Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 10.35 ($0.12), with a volume of 141,595 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.65. The company has a market capitalization of £102.02 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Inspired news, insider Mark Dickinson purchased 479,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £47,996.60 ($57,715.97). Insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

